The Indiana Fever announced Sunday that they have parted ways with head coach Christie Sides.

In her second year with Indiana this season, the Fever went 20-20 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. In the postseason, they were swept in the first round by the Connecticut Sun.

“We are incredibly thankful to Coach Sides for embracing the challenge of leading us through an integral transition period over the last two seasons, while also positioning us well for future growth,” said Fever president of basketball operations Kelly Krauskopf. “While decisions like these are never easy, it is also imperative that we remain bold and assertive in the pursuit of our goals, which includes maximizing our talent and bringing another WNBA championship back to Indiana. Coach Sides was an incredible representative of the Fever and our community, and we wish her nothing but success in the future.”

In two seasons under Sides, the Fever went 33-47.