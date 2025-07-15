Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark appeared to re-injure her groin during her team's 85-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

Clark, 23, tried to drive past Sun guard Leïla Lacan but after being unable to get by her, she found teammate Kelsey Mitchell with a backdoor pass for the easy lay-up.

But when running back on defence, Clark was seen grimacing and holding her right leg.

"No update," Fever head coach Stephanie White told reporters after the game. "[Clark] just felt a little something in her groin so we'll get it evaluated and see what happens from there."

The 6-foot guard previously injured her groin on June 24 and missed five games with the injury.

Clark is averaging 16.7 points, 9.0 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 12 games this season.

The Fever sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 12-10 record and won this year's Commissioner's Cup.