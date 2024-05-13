All eyes will be on Day 1 of the 2024 WNBA season, as rookie phenom Caitlin Clark will make her regular-season debut on TSN.

Watch Caitlin Clark make her WNBA debut against the Connecticut Sun LIVE on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TSN and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Clark begins her professional career on the road in Connecticut against the Sun, who finished third in the WNBA last season at 27-13.

Connecticut swept the regular-season series between the two teams last year, with three of the four wins by nine or more points.

While the Sun aren’t projected to have the season they did in 2023, they are led by a formidable duo in Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner.

The Sun will be a good challenge for the young Fever off the bat, who are looking to continue making strides from being stuck in a rebuild to a legitimate playoff challenger. After winning just five games in 2022, the Fever improved to 13-27 last season and are looking to see continued growth from 2023 No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith while hoping Clark will acclimate quickly to the pros.

The Fever and Sun will face off again six days later on May 20.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever – May 28 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App

This matchup will feature three of the top four picks from the 2024 draft.

With the second and fourth picks in the draft, the Sparks drafted Stanford’s Cameron Brink and Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson as Clark went No. 1 to Indiana and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso going No. 3 to the Chicago Sky.

Brink, 22, had a career season as a senior in 2023-24, averaging 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 34 games. The two-time Pac-12 player of the year helped Stanford win a national championship as a rookie in 2021.

Jackson played five seasons in the NCAA, spending her first three years with Mississippi State before transferring to Tennessee. A two-time First-Team All-SEC player, the 23-year-old forward averaged 20.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season.

Canada’s Kia Nurse is now a member of the Sparks after spending the 2023 campaign with the Seattle Storm. Averaging 5.9 points last season, the 28-year-old guard is expected to be a veteran presence for a young Sparks team.