The Indiana Fever announced on Friday that point guards Sydney Colson (left ACL tear) and Aari McDonald (broken bone in right foot) will both miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Both players suffered the injuries on Thursday night against the Phoenix Mercury. Colson suffered the ACL tear in the first quarter while McDonald was injured in the fourth quarter.

Colson, who signed with Indiana as a free agent in the off-season, was averaging 2.4 points and 2.0 assists and 13.5 minutes through 30 games this season.

McDonald, who was waived by the Los Angeles Sparks during the preseason, signed with the Fever originally as an emergency hardship exception before inking a contract to remain with the team for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old was averaging 9.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists through 20 games this season.

The Fever are fifth in the WNBA standings at 17-14. Superstar Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a groin injury she suffered on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun with no timetable to return.