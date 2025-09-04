Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark announced on Thursday night that she will not return for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season.

"I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season," said Clark in a statement on X. "I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty. This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs.

Clark has not suited up since July 15 due to a right groin injury and has only appeared in 13 games this season. She also missed three weeks early in the season with a left quad strain and dealt with a left groin injury. She also suffered a left ankle bone bruise while rehabbing her current injury.

The 23-year-old averaged 16 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists this season.

The Fever will play their final game of the regular season on Friday against the Chicago Sky as they clinch a playoff spot.