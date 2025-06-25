One of the Indiana Fever's biggest offseason acquisitions is heading for the exit door.

The team waived six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner on Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, Aari McDonald, who previously appeared in three games with the team on a hardship exemption due to an injury to Sophie Cunningham, has been signed for the remainder of the season.

Bonner, 37, signed a one-year, $200,000 deal with the team in February after spending the past five seasons with the Connecticut Sun.

After starting her first three games with the team, Bonner was moved to the bench in favour of Lexie Hull. She had been away from the team since June 12 for personal reasons and had requested a trade.

She finishes her Fever tenure averaging 7.1 points on .345 shooting, 3.8 boards and 1.6 assists over 21.3 minutes a night.

A three-time Sixth Woman of the Year winner as a member of the Phoenix Mercury, Bonner is third all-time in league scoring (7,546) behind only Diana Taurasi (10,646) and Tina Charles (7,921).

The fifth overall selection of the 2009 WNBA Draft out of Auburn, Bonner won a pair of titles with the Mercury in 2009 and 2014.

Bonner will be available on the waiver wire for 48 hours. If unclaimed, she will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Fever (7-7) currently sit third in the Eastern Conference and seventh overall. They return to action on Thursday night with a visit from the Los Angeles Sparks (4-10).