The Indiana Pacers have signed Phoenix Suns restricted free agent centre Deandre Ayton to a four-year, $133 million maximum offer sheet, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns have 48 hours to match the offer sheet, which is the largest in NBA history

The 23-year-old was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Arizona and averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds in 58 games last season. But multiple reports indicate the Suns are hesitant to give Ayton the max contract he seeks, leading to speculation about him being traded or signing an offer sheet elsewhere.

CBS' Sam Quinn estimated in May that Ayton would be eligible to sign a five-year, $176.9 million contract with the Suns. With another team, it would be worth $131.15 million over four seasons.

Ayton has averaged a double-double in each of his four seasons with the Suns. If he does sign an offer sheet with Indiana or another team, Phoenix will be able to match.