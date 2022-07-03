The Indiana Pacers have signed Canadian guard and sixth overall draft pick Bennedict Mathurin.

As per team policy, the terms of the deal have not been announced.

The 20-year-old Montreal native played college ball at Arizona for two seasons. In his second season with the Wildcats, his 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists helped propel them to a PAC-12 championship.

Arizona was a one seed in the NCAA March Madness tournament this year, and were eliminated in the Sweet Sixteen by the University of Houston. Mathurin averaged 21 points per game in the tournament.