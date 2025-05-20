The Green Flag Relay touched down at TSN this past week as all eyes turn towards this weekend’s 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

“The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is set for Sunday, May 26 at the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

You can catch the 109th Indianapolis 500 LIVE on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. PT on TSN4/5, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

To celebrate the arrival of the Green Flag – the very same flag that will mark the start of Sunday’s race – at the TSN campus, the BarDown crew had a friendly footrace to see who emerged as speediest.

The Green Flag Relay began in New Orleans this past February during Super Bowl Week with Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden, the winner of the last two editions of the race. The Nashville-born driver became just the 21st drive to win multiple Indies. He will look to make it three straight on Sunday.

Sunday’s race will have some Canadian flavour. Toronto’s Devlin DeFrancesco, racing in the No. 30 Dogecoin car for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, will start in the No. 16 position. It will be DeFrancesco’s third Indy 500 and first since 2023. PREMA Racing’s Robert Shwartzman of Israel starts on the pole. He became the first rookie driver to claim the pole since 1983.

While there have been a number of Canadians to enter the race over the years, beginning with Victoria, BC’s Billy Foster in 1965, only one has won it. In 1995, Montreal’s Jacques Villeneuve, son of the legendary Gilles Villeneuve, claimed the checkered flag at the age of 24, becoming the youngest winner in over three decades.

The likes of Scott Goodyear, Paul Tracy and Alex Tagliani have tried to win in Indy, but Villeneuve still stands alone. Can DeFrancesco change that on Sunday?