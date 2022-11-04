The Indianapolis Colts will be without their star running back against the New England Patriots this week, as Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out after aggravating his ankle injury on Sunday.

Taylor missed two games at the start of October with the ankle injury, but returned to the lineup for the Colts' last two games - though he was limited and generally ineffective in both.

Last Sunday against the Washington Commanders, Taylor was spotted on the sideline having his ankle re-wrapped and struggled to stay in the game consistently.

Taylor, 23, was a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro last season after leading the league in rushing attempts (332), rushing yards (1811) and rushing touchdowns (18).

In six games this season, Taylor has 107 carries for 462 yards and just one touchdown.

Colts' head coach Frank Reich described his injury as a "week-to-week" thing, indicating Taylor may not suit up next Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.