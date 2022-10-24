Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders due to a shoulder separation. Head coach Frank Reich has announced that Sam Ehlinger will be the starter on Sunday.

Reich added that Ehlinger will be the starter for the rest of the season: “Right now the move is for Sam to be the starter for the rest of the season," he said to the media on Monday. "It's a big step but we think he's ready. This guy's special. ... Sam, he's got that about him. He plays, he practices in a way he'll be ready."

The veteran Ryan is dealing with a grade 2 shoulder separation and will not practice this week. Nick Foles will back up Ehlinger against the Commanders.

Ryan, 37, has thrown for 2,008 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, his first with the Colts after being acquired via trade this past offseason. The Colts have disappointed on offense, ranking 29th with 16.1 points per game. The team heads into its Week 8 matchup with a 3-3-1 record.

In 229 career games, the 2016 MVP has thrown for 61,743 yards and 376 touchdowns. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All Pro.

Ehlinger, 24, has not made an NFL start but made three relief appearances with the club in 2021. He was selected by the Colts in the sixth round (218th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. In his final year at Texas, Ehlinger threw for 2,566 yards, 26 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 10 games.