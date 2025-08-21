The Nightmare on Lake Eerie continues in Cleveland.

In Indianapolis, the stage has been set for the latest sequel to another NFL quarterback carousel series.

It’s Indiana Jones and Shane Steichen’s Last Crusade.

The Indianapolis Colts drafted Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Colts have since played 34 regular season games.

Richardson has started just 15 of them.

In that timeframe, Richardson has recorded the lowest completion percentage (50.6%) in the NFL among QBs with at least 15 starts.

Richardson’s 47.7 per cent completion rate in 11 games last season was the lowest by any QB with at least 10 starts since Tim Tebow for the Denver Broncos in 2011.

His completion rate on third down was 35 per cent.

None of those statistics made it any easier for Colts fans when they were told that Daniel Jones will be the team’s starting quarterback this season.

In fact, I haven’t seen Indy fans this furious since former Pro Bowl QB Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement was revealed as breaking news live during a Colts pre-season game back in 2019.

GM Chris Ballard has been chasing a replacement QB since Luck retired.

Except for one season led by Phillip Rivers in 2020, he hasn’t much luck at the position.

Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger and Gardner Minshew will be remembered for paving the way for Indianapolis to drafted Richardson in 2023.

Last season, Joe Flacco stepped in for Richardson and nearly led the Colts back to the playoffs.

Instead, Indianapolis fell just short again and decided to spin the wheel again when they signed the free agent Jones to a one-year contract.

Ballard and Steichen told us that Jones would battle with Richardson for the QB1 in training camp and pre-season.

Some believe they made up their mind to pivot to Jones the moment he signed a one-year contract with them.

In fact, it turns out a chance to play was a major reason why Jones signed with the Colts in the first place.

So, forget that Jones went 6-33 against opponents that were .500 or better before the New York Giants benched him for Tommy DeVito and then eventually cut him.

Forget that Jones is five years older than Richardson and barely registered a better QBR than him last season.

Steichen believes that Jones is his best option.

The Colts social team understands the assignment.

People keep telling me that Steichen is worried about saving his job but I can’t figure out how giving up on the fourth overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft in favour of a veteran journeyman who couldn’t cut it elsewhere helps.

As bad as Richardson has looked at times throughout the first two years of his NFL career, Colts fans still see a 6’4’’, 244-pound, 23-year-old mobile former first round pick with a cannon arm that has never been fully healthy.

If nothing else, Richardson gave them reason for hope.

After Brissett and Hoyer and Wentz and Ryan and Foles and Minshew, hope was enough to inspire optimism.

That optimism was stolen from Indy fans when Steichen announced his decision to sit Richardson and start Jones.

Remember, season ticket holders have already completed their purchases.

Regardless of which QB is the better option, the resale value on those tickets just went down.

Believe it or not, FanDuel bettors saw this coming.

The FanDuel traders told us 71 per cent of all bets in their novelty market for Indy’s Week 1 starter were on Jones.

FanDuel bettors have also been cautious about betting on the Colts to make the playoffs this pre-season.

Per the FanDuel traders, Indianapolis to make the playoffs at +172 is among the least popular plays in that market.

At the same time, FanDuel bettors have also passed on the Colts to miss the playoffs at -215.

As for a popular player future, FanDuel bettors believe running back Jonathan Taylor will be among the league’s most productive running backs once again this season.

In 2024, Taylor ran for 1,431 yards and 11 scores on 303 carries in 14 games played.

Only three running backs - Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Bijan Robinson – have shorter odds to finish with the most regular season rushing yards than Taylor at +900.

Taylor to score 10+ rushing touchdowns is -110.

Taylor to register 1250 or more rushing yards is +100.

Meanwhile, Taylor to register 1500+ rushing yards at +350 is the fifth-most popular pick in that market.

As I wrote in Wednesday’s Morning Coffee column, Richardson was considered the ultimate lottery ticket.

There was never a guarantee that he would develop into a legitimate NFL franchise quarterback, but if he did the Colts would be set for at least the next decade.

Several NFL analysts have maintained Richardson could still develop into a starting QB in the league, but to get there the most valuable tool in his development will be getting reps at the position.

That won’t happen if the 23-year-old is watching Jones from the bench.

For those that argue Richardson is still one snap away from getting back on the field in the event of a Jones injury, keep in mind that he won’t be getting reps with the first-team offence in the meantime, which won’t help him if he’s forced into a game with limited prep.

There’s also a chance that Richardson could decide the franchise’s lack of belief in him means he has a better chance to succeed with another team.

The Colts don’t want to trade him, but they also don’t want to give him the opportunity he needs to grow even though his replacement is another unproven commodity.

So, the stage has been set for the latest sequel to the quarterback carousel in Indianapolis.

It’s Indiana Jones and Shane Steichen’s Last Crusade.

I have no idea how this chapter ends, but I’m convinced Colts fans would prefer to skip this installment of the franchise entirely and wait to see which quarterback gets cast in the next one.