Indochino CEO Green named first-ever Chair of the CEBL Board of Governors

Drew Green has been named first-ever Chair of the CEBL Board of Governors.

Green, CEO of Indochino, will be tasked with "instituting new formal governance at a Board level, working alongside the team to attract strategic investors, partners and international relationships for the league, and advise the commissioner and team owners on league business matters," a league release said.

“Being able to attract an experienced and highly accomplished leader like Drew Green is an incredible win for the CEBL and for Canadian basketball,” said Mike Morreale, Commissioner & Co-Founder of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. “Drew’s business success speaks for itself and his passion for the game mimics all involved in making the CEBL a homegrown and global success. His investment into the league demonstrates his strong belief of our bright future and recognizes the foundation that has been built during our formative years. Personally, I look forward to getting right to work with Drew on the next stage of the CEBL and the growth of our game."

"Anyone that has been paying attention knows the CEBL is a rapidly growing and vibrant brand with boundless potential that has made great strides in a very short period of time,” said Green. “It is truly a league built by Canadians, for Canadians, and this resonates with my family–the epitome of a basketball family in Canada. We are basketball players, the sport is near and dear to our hearts, and we are fans of the CEBL. The league has been a catapult for the growth of the sport in our country, and I can’t wait to help lift basketball in Canada to new heights"

More details to follow.