Injunction to be filed for reinstatement of Simon Frasier University football program

BURNABY, B.C. — The Simon Fraser University Football Alumni Society will be filing an injunction against the school to reinstate its football program

The society plans to file the injunction on Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court on behalf of seven players on the football team.

Last week, school president Joy Johnston announced Simon Fraser was discontinuing its football program, effective immediately. Johnston added the decision came after the Texas-based Lone Star Conference announced it would not renew its football affiliation with Simon Fraser past the 2023 campaign.

SFU is the only Canadian school in the NCAA and has had a football team since 1965.

Last week, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie issued a letter to U Sports CEO Pierre Arsenault, Canada West managing director Rocky Olfert and all Canadian university athletic directors and head football coaches petitioning that SFU's program be allowed to continue in Canada.

On Tuesday, both Football Canada and the CFL Players' Association followed suit with similar letters condemning the school for its decision and asking the program be reinstated and allowed to continue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2023.