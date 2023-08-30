MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United's injury problems are mounting.

Raphael Varane is the latest player sidelined, with the former France center back ruled out for “a few weeks” by United on Wednesday because of an unspecified injury.

Varane came off at halftime of United's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday. He is definitely out of United's trip to Arsenal on Sunday before the league takes a two-week break for international games.

Defender Luke Shaw and midfielder Mason Mount, an offseason signing from Chelsea, are also out with injuries sustained in the opening weeks of the season.

Varane's absence could impact on United's decision whether to sell Harry Maguire, who has lost the captaincy since the end of last season and been linked with a move to West Ham.

Maguire is fourth-choice center back at United behind Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof.

United has won two of its first three games in the league. One of them was 1-0 over Wolverhampton, when Varane scored the goal.

