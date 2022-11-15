After the injury to Evander Kane last week, the TSN Hockey Insiders discuss how the GMs spoke about possibly mandating cut-resistant sleeves at the Board of Governors meetings in Toronto, how Bruce Boudreau is on borrowed time with the Canucks, how active Senators GM Pierre Dorion has been exploring the trade market and why the Sharks are open to listening to offers for Erik Karlsson.

Gino Reda: They are the insiders: Chris Johnston, Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger. Gentlemen, the GMs were meeting in Toronto on Tuesday and, Chris, one of the topics seemed to have stemmed from the nasty wrist injury to Evander Kane?

Chris Johnston: That's right, Gino. It wasn't maybe the most newsy of general managers’ meetings in Toronto on Tuesday, but the one item that caught my eye was the fact that the GMs did discuss cut-resistant sleeves. Obviously, this is top of mind with the injury that Evander Kane suffered last week – a nasty cut to his wrist. There was also a play that GMs were shown at the Karjala Cup in Finland recently where a player was cut in this manner, and GM are wondering, can we mandate this? The short answer is at this point, they can't. It would need to be done in concert with the NHL Players' Association. But as we look forward, I do think you're going to see more discussion on this and perhaps down the road. It's something we might see required of all NHL players to wear.

GR: The Bruce Boudreau watch in Vancouver seems to intensify with each passing day. Where are we on that front, Darren?

Darren Dreger: Well, look, it's changing. The preference would be to wait but there's also growing concern among the Vancouver Canucks brass that the longer they wait, the bigger the effect is going to be on the players. We can see in Vancouver that there's some players that are struggling, so is that going to become a bigger issue moving forward? Also, we know that Bruce Boudreau likes to lean on a small group of players, which is contrary to a team concept. Another problem: lots of speculation around Rick Tocchet as potentially being one of if not the top candidate to the Vancouver Canucks. But are the Canucks the right fit for Rick Tocchet and does Rick Tocchet want to leave that wonderful job with TNT in TV? So big decisions looming.

GR: Unlike the Canucks, who have zero cap space to make any moves, the Sens (Ottawa Senators) have the room, but do they have the inclination to make any moves, Pierre?

Pierre LeBrun: Yeah, I mean, I asked Pierre Dorion after the GMs’ meeting how active he was in exploring the trade market at this point with his team struggling, and his response was, quote, 'very active.' [With where he is right now], what better place than being in a room with all the other GMs in the league as he was on Tuesday. But the bottom line is, there aren't a lot of trades made at this time of year and I think it's been difficult for him to find a trade partner. He (Dorion) does feel that his team is playing better than their record indicates, which means that he would feel a little more panicked if they're (Senators) being outshot and completely outplayed every night. He (Dorion) did say though, 'I'm going to be patient, but we have to start winning games soon.' Don't read into that. Anything having to do with DJ Smith (head coach of the Senators). He doubled down, the Senators GM did on this day, and said that coaching is not the issue.

GR: I'm not going to suggest the two are related at all, as the Sens go shopping but could a former Sen be on the market as well, Chris?

CJ: Yeah, what should be firing up the Trade Bait board at this point, because Erik Karlsson's name would look pretty good at the top of that list. And that's because his general manager, Mike Grier, came out of the general managers’ meeting today and just acknowledged, look, it doesn't sound as though anything's pressing here. But if a team were to approach him on Erik Karlsson, who is having such a wonderful season for the (San Jose) Sharks, he (Grier) would at least be open to listen to that conversation. It should be noted [that] Karlsson has a no-movement clause in his contract; he has a hefty cap hit at $11.5 million. This would have to be a case where he wants to go and the team works with him. But the fact they're open to have that conversation is something to keep an eye on as March 3 trade deadline gets closer.