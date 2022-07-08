The goalie market has fluctuated over the past few days with a some top targets already spoken for. Where does this put the Maple Leafs and Jack Campbell? How will Duncan Keith's retirement open things up for the Oilers? What's the latest with Jeff Petry and Jake Allen in Montreal? Ryan Rishaug is joined by TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger, Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston to weigh in on this and more.

Ryan Rishaug: Alongside Darren Dreger, Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun. An already tight goaltending market got even tighter on Day 2 of the draft as Ville Husso comes off the market first thing, the morning after Marc-Andre Fleury, two of the four main ones are gone. And that leaves the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs CJ standing there wondering if they'll have dance partners.



Johnston: It does and the Leafs still have exclusive negotiating rights with Jack Campbell until next Wednesday. And in the meantime, in this window, Kyle Dubas does intend to sit down with Jack Campbell. He wasn't able to set that meeting here because he was disrupted by the cellphone issue that disrupted a lot of Canadians on this day. But certainly as he gets back to Toronto, it sounds like Jack Campbell is at least in this moment the priority for the Leafs to see if there's some way to get a negotiation done with him. Until this point, there has been dialogue there but there hasn't been a lot of numbers thrown around in this case so I think that that has to be established. Kyle Dubas has been doing due diligence on a player like Matt Murray during the draft, a lot of discussion with other GMs on what trades might look like as Plan Bs and Plan Cs. But I think first thing's first is getting back to Toronto and having a discussion with Jack Campbell and seeing if they might get him extended before he hits the open market.



Dreger: You know, so many different goaltending storylines here in Montreal throughout the course of the draft and some of these storylines are going to continue to linger. I don't think Billy Guerin and the Minnesota Wild thought that their goaltending was going to be an issue moving forward, especially after they were able to negotiate the two-year extension for Marc-Andre Fleury. But our own Pierre LeBrun kind of stirred it up with a quote from George Bazos, who's the representative for Cam Talbot, who suggested that Talbot has a position and understanding that the Minnesota Wild have a position but Bill Guerin as GM of the Wild has some thinking to do specific to Talbot's case. Mike Russo of The Athletic, I was in the scrum, he peppered Guerin with some questions, again all related to the Talbot situation as part of that tandem to a point where Guerin basically had enough and he snapped back and he said 'I don't really care what George Bazos, the agent, thinks. We like our tandem, we like our goaltending situation and we are not trading Cam Talbot unless somebody is willing to grossly overpay.'



LeBrun: In the meantime, a team that didn't have a goalie chair open created one. Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan kind of making fun of Bazos saying maybe that's not the smartest thing to do right now to trade a goalie now to go into free agency Wednesday when there's a couple of guys left. I think he's got a better idea than that. I think Darcy Kuemper is a possible match for the Washington Capitals and I think they know that.



Rishaug: So the Oilers also in that goaltending hunt. They cleared up some cap space in the Zack Kassian trade on Day 1 and the news from you Pierre that another $5 million and change is coming off the books for next year with Duncan Keith not returning.



LeBrun: Yeah and retiring. I think a lot of these players just go on LTIR but our understanding is that Duncan Keith, who has had a Hall of Fame career, has decided to retire which has a tremendous cap impact on the Edmonton Oilers in a positive sense. Not so much for the Chicago Blackhawks, with a cap recapture penalty but that's their problem. But the Oilers now with an extra $5.5 million to spend, listen they need it. They're trying to sign Evander Kane. I don't think that's going to happen but they're going to keep trying. And if not, they're going to try and look at the market, both trade and free agency to go get a top-six forward. Pretty huge development, the Oilers would not confirm this news, I think they want to go back to Edmonton and have a proper announcement for Duncan Keith which is worthy of his Hall of Fame career.



Johnston: Well there's also an opening now in Keith's minutes in the lineup for the Oilers and you wonder where this leaves things with Brett Kulak, who had a nice finish to the season after the trade at the deadline with the Oilers. There's been some discussions, they take another run at him. It also means that Tyson Barrie I would think is likely to remain an Oiler, there was some discussion whether he'd be moved on but they've created cap space elsewhere and obviously there's a need now with Duncan Keith not part of their lineup.



Rishaug: Setting sights on the hosts Dregs, Kent Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens here. There are a few names out there, they got some work done. What's the latest on Jeff Petry?



Dreger: Yeah you know what, there was a little bit of speculation around Jeff Petry and Jake Allen, the veteran backup goaltender for the Montreal Canadiens. Throughout the second day of the draft, it's no secret that Kent Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens still want to shed a little bit more money. Is there interest in Jeff Petry? There is but not enough that the Montreal Canadiens were comfortable to move him this week. So it's a story that we're going to continue to follow. Jake Allen getting traded seems less likely until they get some certainty on the future of Carey Price.



Rishaug: Pretty successful first run through in the big chair for Kent Hughes though, puts a cornerstone winger in place through the draft, a cornerstone centre through trade and a lot of fans leaving this arena quite happy here in Montreal.