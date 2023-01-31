The TSN Hockey Insiders discuss how Bo Horvat is open to contract talks with the Islanders, how the trade interest in Brock Boeser hinges on salary retention, the IIHF's plans to discuss the status of Russian players in future major hockey tournaments, and much more.

James Duthie: Your full slate of insiders – Chris Johnston, Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger – as always. A little disappointed in the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Islanders that they didn’t wait until TSN TradeCentre [on March 3] to make the Bo Horvat deal, understandable on their accounts but, still, hurts a little.

So Bo Horvat gets that rare opportunity – having a great season – to be a UFA in his prime. Does he take it or does he sign that extension with the Islanders?

Pierre LeBrun: Not just a UFA season in his prime having a career season, and that is the allure of maybe going to the market and he could, but what I would tell you is he is hoping to have that discussion with the Islanders about an extension. Those contract talks have not begun yet but they will commence in short order, is what I am being told. And one of the things that is interesting is that the Islanders are apparently amongst a list of teams that he probably would have had on his list of preferred destinations had he gone to July 1st free agency from another team this summer so keep that in mind. The bottom line here is that Lou Lamoriello after making that trade apparently told Horvat: I didn’t make this trade just to get a rental player out of you, he wants to sign Bo Horvat and I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets it done.

Darren Dregger: Well, and obviously now the ball is rolling in the trade front for the Vancouver Canucks and the team has let it be known – as they have for several weeks now – that every option will be considered. They still have a tremendous amount of interest in Brock Boeser as an example, but clubs need to know whether or not the Canucks are willing to retain salary because he has term remaining on his deal and I’m sure the Canucks are saying: Well, that’s fine, but make your best offer and we’ll make a decision whether or not it can be justified after that. There is no guarantee that Boeser is going to move before the deadline.

Meanwhile, not to jinx us here the Canucks need Thatcher Demko to get back healthy and in the crease but I know team sources are a little surprised with all this trade speculation.

James Duthie: Meanwhile, IOC says Russian athletes will be able to compete in the Paris Olympics. It will likely depend on how the war situation is going to be, no anthem, no flag again but where’s the IIHF on Russia participating in future major hockey tournaments?

Chris Johnston: They are watching closely. No sporting federation is going to go out and do something that the IOC hasn’t first done and next up for the IIHF is the council meeting in March when this conversation is going to be revisited. There is currently a ban on Russian and Byelorussian players from competitions and anything that might be changed won’t happen by this spring when there is a couple of world championship tournaments, but maybe heading into next year we might see a change there and that’s significant as the NHL and the NHLPA try to resolve the World Cup. The reason we are not having one in 2024 is because of this ban, maybe there is a chance to get things going in 2025 if it’s lifted.

James Duthie: Amateur lip reading is a dangerous game. We saw that again in some wild allegations in what Trevor Zegras said to Troy Stecher in that incident they had, the NHL has done its own investigation, [did they] reach conclusions?

Darren Dreger: Yes, the NHL has conducted a brief investigation, they wanted to talk to all parties involved in this but they find no basis to move forward with any form of discipline directed at Zegras. It was a social media firestorm with dark allegations of what he said towards Stecher that sent him into that rage but the parties talked to the NHL and they found no reasons to move forward.

James Duthie: Let’s get back to trade talk then. Los Angeles – tied for second in the Pacific Division, despite a very thin goaltending situation – could they make a move before the deadline?

Pierre LeBrun: You know, it’s possible but what the Kings are talking about internally is probably having better options come the off-season. It’s crazy, they are riding Phoenix Copley who is 15-3 since being called in but the only goalie signed in the entire organization beyond this season is Cal Petersen who has been demoted. Jonathan Quick is up, he is 37 years old, they have to attend [to] the goaltending position, but I’ve been told they are not that interested in pending UFAs like Cam Talbot or Antti Raanta. They are looking for a long-term fit.

James Duthie: And finally, how close is the NHLPA to finding a replacement for Don Fehr?

Chris Johnston: Depends on who you ask, it does sound like it’s getting pretty close, this is being kept under lock and key. We do know there is a meeting in Florida this week during the All-Star festivities, it will be some players from the executive board, they are in person – others connected by Zoom – and at least one source suggested to me that they might be at the point that they could be ready to present the winning candidate in their long search to replace Don Fehr as executive director. It has not been confirmed by the players’ association – they are not saying anything at this time – but it does seem that they are zeroing in on their man.

James Duthie: Fehr was with the MLBPA from 1977 to 2009 – 32 years – before he joined the NHLPA and it looked like it would be a short stint but it’s been 13 years, perhaps now into its final days.