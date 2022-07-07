TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun, Chris Johnston and Darren Dreger join host Ryan Rishaug ahead of Thursday's NHL Draft to discuss the latest news and rumours, including Johnny Gaudreau's future in Calgary and the goaltending carousel that is set to begin on the open market.

So, Brad Treliving and the Calgary Flames don't have a first-round pick [this year], but he's not exactly going to have his feet up over the next couple of days. Really important things hanging out there –waiting on a response from Johnny Gaudreau on the contract offer and now we hear the name of Matthew Tkachuk, an RFA, bubbling up.

LeBrun: Let's start with Gaudreau. Brad is expected to meet with Lewis Gross, the agent for Johnny Gaudreau. Johnny Gaudreau has had an offer for a month now of eight years from the Calgary Flames and the Flames want some clarity very soon here so that they know if they have to pivot, they do. I'm not sure they're going to get that clarity. In the meantime, there are teams that are waiting to pounce on Matthew Tkachuk potentially if they think Johnny Gaudreau is leaving. That would impact Tkachuk in the sense of maybe not wanting to sign long-term with Calgary yet. None of that has happened yet. But teams are wanting to get in on that.

Every time we're at the draft there's talk of a goaltending carousel, but this year it seems there are more teams that need than there are goaltenders to hop on those seats. Enter the Toronto Maple Leafs here and Kyle Dubas. Chris, you were front and centre at Kyle Dubas' scrum today, do you sense a plan from the Leafs on the goaltending front?

Johnston: Well, there's definitely a plan. I thought it was interesting that Kyle Dubas mentioned he's still talking to Jack Campbell and his representatives. From what I can tell, there isn't much progression towards a deal here and frankly, at this point out, a week from free agency, I'm expecting Jack Campbell to hit the open market. That leaves the Leafs looking for at least one goalie. The second goalie, Petr Mrazek, signed a contract that's way above the way he performed. Dubas hinted that he's maybe going to be sticking around next year. So that might be a surprise to some in Leafs Nation. As for where they might look to replace Campbell, I think Marc-Andre Fleury is a name to look at for Toronto. Obviously, he's one of those guys that's out there and I think the Leafs do have some interest in him.

Dreger: It's interesting to hear Kyle Dubas talk about the ongoing discussions with Jack Campbell's agent Kurt Overhardt. But I think we also have to dissect what that means. There's a difference between having ongoing discussions and having meaningful negotiations. They're not having meaningful negotiations. So, to Chris' point it, is highly likely Campbell hits the open market. The two teams that I think are most interested - I'm going to start with the Edmonton Oilers and then I'm looking at the New Jersey Devils. We know what the needs are of the Edmonton Oilers in goal. I also think that Ken Holland and the Oilers want to get some work done with Duncan Keith and others have the stomach to go five years at $5 million [per season for Campbell]. That'll matter to Jack Campbell with the New Jersey Devils, maybe Washington and Detroit [as] honorable mention.

LeBrun: You guys have mentioned two of the top four UFA goalies. Let's finish the carousel at where it is right now. Darcy Kuemper just won a Stanley Cup. Joe Sakic, the GM of Colorado, met with Kuemper's agent, Ben Hankinson. On this day, no resolution but a sense that the two want to pick up that conversation again. The Avs want to bring [him] back, I just don't know if they're going to get to a number that can work for Darcy Kuemper. If he leaves, if he goes to market next week, there is a domino that falls. What does that mean for the fourth guy in this carousel, Ville Husso? His agent Todd Diamond telling me [Wednesday] that he's expected to meet with Blues GM Doug Armstrong over the next couple of days. I just don't see how St. Louis can bring him back with Jordan Binnington. So, there's another name hitting the market.

Let's go back to Kyle Dubas. A really important young player from the Toronto Maple Leafs is Rasmus Sandin. I'm not sure how you would characterize the relationship between his camp and the team, but there were meetings and it's something they're trying to smooth over.

Johnston: After Dubas met reporters, he then went to meet with Rasmus Sandin's agent here in Montreal. I think that's significant because, yes, he needs a contract, he's on his second deal, he doesn't have a ton of leverage or anything, but he is an important player. I think that his concerns aren't just money. It's not just arguing over how the contract looks. It's where his role is on this team. And with Mark Giordano already re-signed, Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin ahead of him on the depth chart. I think that's some of what needs to get smoothed over here before you get his signature on a contract.

Dreger: Let's check in on a couple of other Canadian teams as well, starting with the Vancouver Canucks - ongoing speculation for months now on the future of J.T. Miller. Has there been momentum on the trade front? Well, the interest is high in J.T. Miller. You got to wonder whether or not an extension would be attached to that if you're getting maximum return back to the Vancouver Canucks. But this is a breeding ground for that type of action, so we'll keep a close watch on that and keep an eye on the [No. 7 pick] belonging to the Ottawa Senators. I know that Pierre Dorion, the general manager, has acknowledged that it was 50/50 whether he'd keep the pick or move the pick. It's starting to feel like it's now leaning towards trading the seventh pick overall, which will fetch a bunch.

LeBrun: This is a league about deadlines and the deadline one way is tomorrow night. There is the first round of the draft, by the way, did we mention that? The Chicago Blackhawks are attaching any package that they make in a trade involving Alex DeBrincat to the fact that they want a first-round pick back [Thursday] night. So that's created some stronger offers, we're told [Wednesday], to Chicago. We'll see if they pull the trigger [Thursday].

All eyes on Kent Hughes, the Montreal Canadiens, also Jeff Petry hanging out there somewhat. They're trying to create a little bit of a question around that No. 1 pick. Anybody buying it that there's actually some question around the No. 1 pick?

Dreger: Still uncertain.