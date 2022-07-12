The Senators acquired Cam Talbot from the Wild for Filip Gustavsson as they continue to take centre stage in the NHL offseason. The TSN Hockey Insiders have more on the Talbot trade to Ottawa, the next possible destinations for Darcy Kuemper and Jack Campbell, Johnny Gaudreau and Evgeni Malkin's futures and more.

Break down the Senators’ acquisition of Cam Talbot

Chris Johnston: I think Ottawa has been the team of the off-season thus far and that will likely continue as free agency opens on Wednesday.



This Cam Talbot deal is one that gets them a little more depth in net. We saw the [Alex] DeBrincat trade they made at the draft and as we get towards the open market I think that they are going to be one of the teams that are ready to spend some money. They’ve created cap space, they got rid of Matt Murray’s contract to Toronto and they made the decision to buy out Michael Del Zotto.



Claude Giroux appears to be in their crosshairs. They are definitely in position to make an aggressive pitch for him. It’s something Pierre LeBrun has discussed here in recent days and I think they’re still talking other trades too. Look for them to make a move for a defenceman.



Darren Dreger: This is a mature turn by Bill Guerin of the Minnesota Wild. On Friday in Montreal, he got a bit agitated as he was pestered about the Cam Talbot situation. He reminded all of us that Talbot was under contract and he loved the idea of having Marc-Andre Fleury and Talbot as his goalie tandem going into next season.



Clearly, the conversation he had with Cam Talbot did not go in the same direction the general manager wanted it to go in, so he moved him to avoid any potential unrest in goal for next season.



Pierre LeBrun: As the goalie carousel keeps spinning with Cam Talbot moving to Ottawa, there are two main UFAs left on the market, Jack Campbell and Darcy Kuemper.



I will certainly put an asterisk on this by saying, on the eve of free agency, nothing is done until the market opens tomorrow and you turn interest into an actual contract. What we believe right now is still that the front-running team for Jack Campbell is the Edmonton Oilers and Darcy Keumper is headed to Washington. We’ll see what happens when the market opens tomorrow.





Are other teams making moves in hopes of making an offer to Johnny Gaudreau?

Johnston: The Flames were still working hard Tuesday to get Gaudreau signed. While they were doing that, at least one of the potential suitors, the Philadelphia Flyers, was trying to clear some cap space. They put Oskar Lindblom on unconditional waivers to buy out his contract.



They were in discussions to move James Van Riemsdyk, who’s in the last year of his deal at $7 million, but the prices they were quoted back were quite high to get rid of his salary. But clearly the Flyers were trying to get themselves into a good position to make a pitch for Gaudreau. They won’t be alone though, if they’re not able to create that room. By the time the market opens, look for the Devils, Islanders, and maybe Seattle. There will be other teams there if Johnny Gaudreau hits the market.



What’s happened since the news came out that Evgeni Malkin will test free agency?



Dreger: The 35-year-old is expected to draw a lot of interest. Frankly, the NHL clubs with interest didn’t expect that Malkin was actually going to leave the PIttsburgh Penguins and make it to the unrestricted free agent market.



For the right fit and the opportunity to win, Malkin is willing to consider a shorter term. That in and of itself is enough to catch more interest from teams that want to add the experience of Evgeni Malkin and the star status, that’s a little diminished, that he still possesses.



Where are the Leafs looking for their No. 2 goaltender?



Johnston: They’re being a little bit cagey about their plans after the Matt Murray trade. I can tell you that the expectation is that the Leafs will be bringing in a second option in net at the NHL level. They have a little bit of a budget here but they also have some wiggle room, $7.5 million in cap space as we’re talking right now to make that move. The Leafs are not wanting to go into next year with Erik Kallgren and Joseph Woll being in top position behind Matt Murray, so I do expect them to jump into the market for another goalie.





Are the Habs interested in bringing back Brett Kulak?



LeBrun: They are interested in bringing him back but they won’t be alone when he hits the market on Wednesday. I think there will be half a dozen teams. They saw what he brought to the Oilers in that playoff run so there will be a few bids. My sense is that the Habs are going to reach out to Kulak’s camp. They really enjoyed having him, Marty St. Louis, in particular, enjoyed coaching him. I think there will be an offer from Montreal when the market opens on Wednesday.





Is Nazem Kari ready to cash in after winning the Stanley Cup?



Dreger: That’s a perfect way to describe it. And he’s earned it. This is his last chance at the mega deal and there is expected to be a free-for-all around Nazem Kadri. He has not limited the market in any way, shape, or form going into free agent Wednesday. He and his agent Darren Ferris will accept all presentations but they will get down to a short list fairly quickly. Kadri will talk to the GMs, the coaches, and maybe some players involved at that point, and then make a decision. But there’s no doubt he’s going to have lots to chew on.



Any news on Brent Burns?



LeBrun: It is possible he gets dealt by the end of the week, is what I was told today. Two teams that I know have expressed some interest are the Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes. It’s important to know that Brent Burns is 37 and has three more years left on his deal at $8 million AAV.



He has almost a full no-movement clause except for three teams that he can be dealt to without consent, in other words, three teams you’d want to go to, and I believe that Dallas and Carolina are among those three teams. Now, Carolina has to replace Tony DeAngelo on the right side and Dallas is going to have to replace John Klingberg, who is going to market. The Hurricanes are looking at other options, which includes Jeff Petry, so we’ll see how all of this plays out over the coming days.