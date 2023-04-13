Insider Trading: What does the future look like for Jonathan Toews?

The TSN Hockey Insiders discuss Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny being named head coach for the men's national team at the World Hockey Championship, what Jonathan Toews future in the NHL is after this season, what the Penguins will do next in their front office, and more.

The Arizona Coyotes are out of the playoffs yet again, but it opens up an opportunity for "The Bear", their head coach, Dregs?

Darren Dreger: Andre Tourigny is expected to be named by Hockey Canada head coach for the men's national team heading to the Men's World Hockey Championship. That's part of the coaching staff for Team Canada. I believe Hockey Canada will make it official on Friday. It's going to be an interesting staff. I'm also told that Troy Ryan, who's the head coach for the women's national team, will be part of this extended coaching staff. He's likely going to be their eye in the sky. Quite a vetting process for the managers for the coaches, and for the first wave of players being asked as well.

The Chicago Blackhawks making it official, C.J., tonight will be his [ Jonathan Toews] last game as a member of the Hawks. So what's next for Toews?

Chris Johnston: It's an end of an era for him in Chicago, but I'm not sure it's the end of his time in the National Hockey League just yet. All things being equal, I believe Jonathan Toews would like to continue on with his NHL career. He's just 34 years old and, ultimately, what might be the decider here is just where his health is at. He's missed a recent season with some long COVID symptoms. He's dealt with a lot of fatigue and issues. And over these next few weeks as he processes what happened at the end of this season, (he) starts to look ahead to his opportunities on July 1. I think where his health at first and foremost will dictate if he continues on but I certainly think there's will on the player's side to continue his career.

Is somebody going to pay the price in Pittsburgh, C.J.?

C.J.: Well, that's very possible. There's a lot of focus right now on general manager Ron Hextall's future, president Brian Burke's. And what I can tell you is this: there's been a lot of discussions going back weeks at the highest levels of ownership about what they want to do with the front office, about the overall direction of the program here. And so it's not necessarily going to be tied to just what's happened with Pittsburgh fumbling an opportunity in the final days of the season. This is an ownership group in Fenway Sports Group that bought the team back in November 2021. They inherited the front office, and I wouldn't be surprised at all to see them put their own stamp in those key roles.

D.D.: A lot of heat in Pittsburgh and some adding and subtracting with the Philadelphia Flyers as well. We know that the Flyers are expected to hire a president and head of hockey operations. But Danny Briere will remain on as general manager and his plate is absolutely full. He's willing to get involved in some heavy lifting, some big-time business. So that means he's interested in listening on, basically, every asset the Philadelphia Flyers have. They know that they need to get younger. They believe that they understand they have another top-10 draft pick in June. But don't be surprised if Briere engages, trying to maybe sweeten that a little bit and move up in the draft as well. He wants to be aggressive.

Many have wondered when we'd see Mike Babcock back behind an NHL bench or on a staff and we may. But it's Michael Babcock?

D.D.: Michael Babcock, Yes. Mike Babcock Jr., he's an assistant coach with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. (He was) on the ice on Thursday with the Ottawa Senators. He's essentially been interning under the guidance of D.J. Smith which makes sense, D.J. Smith, Mike Babcock Sr. But this is all part of Michael Babcock Jr. just trying to work on his craft. He wants to be a coach.

C.J.: An interesting situation to watch in Arizona is that they have an upcoming decision on goaltender Connor Ingram, who they claimed earlier this year on waivers. Ingram's had a nice breakthrough season. He's in the top-30 in save percentage. He's also got a strong arbitration case this summer. And there have been some discussions between the Coyotes and Ingram's camp on extension. I don't think those have gotten too far in terms of progress. And if they aren't able to make that progress, I think the Coyotes have to look at maybe trading this asset or perhaps not even qualifying him. they have a decision as we look towards the summer and the carousel and net to come.