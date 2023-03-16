Insider Trading: Who are some of the big names bidding for the Sens?

The sale of the Ottawa Senators seems to becoming closer to a reality. While we have heard about various groups, including Ryan Reynolds, who are some of the other big name candidates in the running? Who do the coaches around the NHL feel should win the Norris Trophy as top defenceman? Would the NHLPA increase escrow for a higher salary cap? TSN Hockey Insiders Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun discuss this and more.

Graeme Roustan & First Nations Group among Sens bidders

Glenn Schiiler: Here are the Insiders, Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston. The sale of the Ottawa Senators appears to be coming closer to a reality. And Chris, well, we've heard a lot about Ryan Reynolds and The Remington Group, among others, you've learned about another partnership that could be a late bidder here for the Sens.

Johnston: Absolutely. We know that Ryan Reynolds is very publicly interested in this team. We're still learning about some of those that are more privately interested in that, and that starts with Graeme Roustan, someone who's very well known in NHL circles, has bid on multiple teams in the past. He's put together a group that has advanced beyond the initial round of bidding that has been conducted here recently. And what makes his bid interesting is that his main partner is with First Nations and this group is believed to be interested in not only buying the Senators, but also wanting to develop the land around LeBreton Flats in downtown Ottawa where a new arena could be built. And you know, Roustan has ties to the Ottawa area, he has a home in Carleton Place, still owns The Hockey News, was a former chairman and owner of Bauer, deep connections in the NHL. You know, he's not saying much, I was unable to reach him. But I have heard from industry sources that if Reynolds in the event doesn't be successful with that Remington Group bid, if it's Roustan's bid, I think the door would be open to him to join this one.

TSN Norris Trophy Coaches Poll

Schiiler: All right, well, Pierre most teams around the league have fewer than 16, 15 games left on the schedule. So that means awards season is quickly approaching. You did a coach's poll to get a sense of who might be winning the Norris Trophy this year. What did you learn?

LeBrun: Yeah, I always figure I'd like asking the guys who have a front row seat to these top D around the league. And the headliner for me was that Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets got the second-most votes in this poll that I conducted over the last couple of days. Thirty of 32 coaches responded to my poll and a lot of them just really respecting the all-around game of Josh Morrissey, the way that he impacts the Jets in many ways. Listen, Cale Makar, last year's Norris Trophy winner, he's going to win another Norris Trophy before his career is over, but he's missed 13 games through injury and he had a bit of a slow start. He still got three votes and one coach told me 'don't even text me next year for this poll my answer will be Makar for the next 10 years.' But Erik Karlsson not surprisingly topping this poll, having a career year offensively at the age of 32. And yeah, some coaches still have reservations about his defensive game, but they really have a great amount of admiration for what he's doing at his age, becoming an elite defenceman again, and as one coach said he's minus-11 on a team that's minus-65. What else needs to be said?

Schiller: Yeah, pretty impressive stuff. Did anything else surprise you from your coaches poll?

LeBrun: I would say the most surprising for me on the flip side is that Adam Fox, the Norris Trophy winner from two years ago, only got one vote. He's having another outstanding season but didn't generate a lot of support here.

NHLPA unlikely to increase escrow for higher cap

Schiller: Chris, the league and its players probably both want the salary cap to go up substantially in the coming years. But recently Gary Bettman hinted that in order for that to happen, the players may have to pay more in escrow. Is it safe to say that's one thing the players are dead set against?

Johnston: Yeah, that's bang on. I mean, you're right. They both would, in an ideal world, like it to go up. It might not be an agreement on how that should happen at least for next season because there is still going to be an escrow debt. And I would say that based on the terms that Gary Bettman laid out to reporters after the GMs meeting on Wednesday, that if that is truly the offer for it to go up by more than $1 million next year that the escrow would have to be bumped, there's no chance of it happening. That was really one of the wins for the players in the 2020 CBA extension, getting an escrow cap. And while new NHLPA incoming boss Marty Walsh doesn't even take the job until next week, I don't think we have to wait for his first press conference to figure out whether there's going to be much of a conversation if that truly is the offer.

Australia games likely multi-year event

Schiiler: Speaking of negotiations between the league and players, the NHL playing preseason games in Australia. It's been a rumour for months. What's the latest there, Chris?

Johnston: Discussions are still ongoing. They're working through some logistical and travel issues. Although I'm told that it's going to happen that you know, there's nothing that's seen to get in the way here of seeing LA and Boston play two games in the fall. I think though, what's interesting, what hasn't been previously reported is that there's actually talking about having multiple visits down under in the coming years. I think it'll be every other year for a couple seasons, so this isn't going to be a one-off once they do finally work through that red tape.

Schiiler: Hockey down under. Timezone might be an issue, but they'll figure it out. There's another edition of Insider Trading.