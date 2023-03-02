Insider Trading: Will Canadian teams still be active ahead of the deadline?

Since St. Louis sent Ryan O'Reilly to Toronto, there has been 40 trades in the NHL. TSN Hockey's Insiders have the latest on what to expect before the 3 p.m. ET deadline on Friday, including Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmunson's availability, Ottawa's plans towards another move, whether Winnipeg will make a move and more.

What is the trade status of Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson?

Joel EdmundsonPierre LeBrun: He’s a player who may not get traded but he is still on the market. There are a couple of teams interested, I’m told, in Edmundson, who has another year on his contract. To some teams that can be scary because of some of the injuries he’s coming back from. He’s expected to play tonight in Los Angeles, although he’s a game-time decision. To some teams that’s a value because they don’t want to spend on a rental. I will tell you this, there is one team that told me: “We need to see him play tonight.”



One of the teams that, we believe, has talked to Montreal is the Calgary Flames. One of the things about the Flames is that they are in such a tough spot right now with where they are in the standings. I think this game tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs is gigantic for them, as they decide whether they want to add. But in terms of Joel Edmundson, he would fit their needs because he’s not a rental. The Flames are not in a position where they can spend big for a short-term solution.



Chris Johnston: Another team that still would like to be active, believe it or not, is the Ottawa Senators. They made a big deal getting Jakob Chychrun on Wednesday. As of Thursday [general manager] Pierre Dorian is still said to be working the phones. He hasn’t necessarily locked in on one priority, I think he wants to survey what’s left.



We know it’s not a lot left out there to get but in the past we know that Dorian has been looking for another centre for his team. He’s also told his players that he’s going to try to add and give them the best chance to play meaningful games into March and he’s in that position now.





Currently in a wild-card position, will the Winnipeg Jets make another move after adding Nino Niederreiter?

Kevin Cheveldayoff JetsDarren Dreger: They're hoping to do more. There’s been some internal debate around the organization as to whether or not they should be trying to add. They would like to add a scoring winger or a forward, generally. But the point you just made is an important one. The fact that they haven’t played that well of late so there is some internal discussion about whether or not to use the currency they have.



They don’t have a lot of draft picks stocked up. I don’t think Kevin Cheveldayoff is eager to move out any more draft picks but he does have cap space and they are definitely in the market for a scoring forward.



Is there more coming from the Carolina Hurricanes following moves from other Eastern Conference contenders?

Brent Burns Carolina HurricanesLeBrun: Right now they have nothing that is close. It’s not for lack of trying. They went all-in on Timo Meier and did not get him. But there isn’t an appetite from ownership on down to spend their first-round pick on a rental, and frankly, there isn't that huge difference maker available right now on this trade market.



Here’s what I would tell you. A year ago [general manager] Don Waddell waited until 2:59 and got Max Domi, really, for nothing. Domi is no longer available but is there a player for a cheap price at the last moment that Carolina could fit in? That’s possible. But right now they’re okay with their roster.





Who else could be looking to add a forward by the deadline?

Dreger: Right. But there are teams that are looking for forwards, with the Jets being one of them. But what about the Vegas Golden Knights? General manager Kelly McCrimmon has been incredibly busy. Earlier today he acquired goaltender Jonathan Quick by way of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Look at how he haggled to acquire the veteran goaltender. He gets Columbus to eat 50 per cent of his contract and included Michael Hutchinson in the deal, so the Golden Knights have roughly $3 million in cap space. If you get a team to retain and maybe get a broker in there, that adds up to a pretty big player.



Johnston: An interesting number, that $3 million because James van Riemsdyk at 50 per cent retained is $3.5 million. I do think that he remains a fit and someone that is on the radar of the Vegas Golden Knights. Van Riemsdyk, a veteran player, is at the top of the Trade Bait Board at this hour. It is believed he will be moved by the Flyers by the deadline.



I wonder, too, about the other team you talked about, Dregs, the Winnipeg Jets. There’s been some intel to connect those two as well with maybe those two teams bidding on [van Riemsdyk].