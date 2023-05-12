Interim Tottenham Hotspur manager Ryan Mason wouldn't engage in speculation over the future of talisman Harry Kane.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the team's visit to Aston Villa on Saturday, Mason said the focus is solely on Spurs' three remaining matches.

"Our focus is on Harry until the end of the season, like it is on every other player," Mason said. "The reality is Harry is still a Tottenham player and we are still focused on him achieving more great thing with this great football club and, hopefully, he can do that."

Kane, 29, has one year remaining on his current contract after this season. He became Spurs' all-time goals leader in February, surpassing club icon Jimmy Greaves, and last weekend, he overtook Wayne Rooney for second-most goals in Premier League history with a strike against Crystal Palace. Now with 209 Prem goals, Kane is 51 behind Newcastle legend Alan Shearer for most ever.

Approaching the all-time Premier League mark will likely affect Kane's future plans. Should the potential to break the record be meaningful to him, it would likely rule out any move abroad with the likes of Bayern Munich reportedly interested in his services in the past.

A move within England would come with different complications with big clubs finding Spurs chairman Daniel Levy notoriously difficult to negotiate with and leading to acrimonious and prolonged transfer sagas like Dimitar Berbatov's move to Manchester United in 2008. Domestically, Kane's list of suitors wouldn't be a lengthy one considering both the transfer price and potential fit.

Spurs currently sit sixth in the table on 57 points, six points back of United for the final Champions League place, having played one more match.