International Champion Takeshita in action, Continental Classic continues on AEW Rampage on TSN+

International Champion Konusuke Takeshita is in tag team action against Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis, Willow Nightingale takes on Harley Cameron, and Brody King battles Komander in the Continental Classic.

Konusuke Takeshita and Brian Cage battle Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis

International Champion Konosuke Takeshita looks for a measure of revenge tonight as he teams with fellow Don Callis Family member Brian Cage to take on Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis.

Hobbs and Davis defeated Takeshita and Lance Archer last week on Dynamite and will try to keep their streak going against The Don Callis Family.

Since returning from injury, Hobbs has been a thorn in Takeshita’s side, defeating the champion multiple times in tag team action.

Can Hobbs and Davis once again emerge victorious against the International Champion?



Continental Classic Gold League: Brody King vs. Komander

The Continental Classic continues with a massive match in the Gold League when Brody King takes on Komander. With a win, King would move into a four-way tie at the top of the Gold League standings with six points, alongside Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, Ricochet, and Claudio Castagnoli.

Komander continues to look for his first win but with two matches left in his round-robin schedule, still has a chance to make a splash in the tournament.



Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron

After defeating former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in the Wrestle Dynasty International Women's Cup Qualifier Tournament Final last week on Collision, Nightingale attempts to maintain her momentum as she takes on Harley Cameron on Rampage.

