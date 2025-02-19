International Championship series begins on AEW Dynamite on TSN

Orange Cassidy battles Roderick Strong in an International Championship Series match, MJF and Hangman Page go face-to-face, and The Opps take on The Patriarchy in a trios match. Watch Dynamite LIVE tonight at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong in an International Championship Series match

The first match in the AEW International Championship series takes place tonight between Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong.

The mini-tournament, which was announced this past weekend at AEW Grand Slam in Australia, is a series of three matches. The winner of tonight’s bout between Cassidy and Strong will earn an International Championship match against reigning champ Konosuke Takeshita next week on Dynamite.

Whoever emerges from that bout as champion will then advance to the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9 to defend his title against Kenny Omega.

Cassidy and Strong will renew hostilities and go one-on-one for the first time in nearly a year. The last time the two squared off in singles action, the International Championship was also on the line at Revolution 2024, and Strong beat Cassidy to become the new champion.

With another title shot on the line, which former champion will earn the title shot against Takeshita next week?

MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page meet face-to-face

Tensions between the two former AEW World Champions came to a head last week on Dynamite as the two brawled throughout the arena and needed to be pulled apart by security.

MJF goaded Page into the physical altercation earlier in the night, taking shots at Hangman’s recent unhinged behaviour.

“I don’t know what’s going on. You got a crush on me, bud? Four weeks in a row. I watch you question yourself. You lost your friends and sanity because you want an apology?” MJF said after Page interrupted his backstage interview with Renee Paquette. “If anyone deserves an apology around here it’s MJF for the lack of respect.”

Both men are looking to climb the ranks and re-gain the World Championship and the road begins this week on Dynamite.

The Opps (Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian)

After months of dealing with Christian Cage and the Patriarchy, Hook, now joined by Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata, will have a chance to make a statement as they take on Christian Cage and The Patriarchy in a trios match.

The Opps had a tune-up match last week on Dynamite, defeating Jon Cruz, Aaron Solo, and Rosario Grillo in under two minutes.

“Week after week, we come out here and the world asks me what this is about. The only answer is violence. What stands before you is three men who always have a problem, and we always beat your ass to solve it. We will hunt you down in this ring and you will be caught,” Joe said last week after the victory.

“Which leads me to you Christian Cage, and the Patriarchy. This could have been real simple between us. You continue to hide from the Ops. Since I can’t drag you out of your dressing room and you’re too much of a chicken ass to show up here tonight, I say, next week on Dynamite the Patriarchy against the Ops!”



Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill in a street fight

Powerhouse Hobbs had enough of ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree and came to the aid of Bandido, who was at the mercy of a three-on-one beatdown at the hands of the faction last week on Dynamite.

The former TNT Champion planted Bill with a spinebuster and chased off The Learning Tree. Now, the two massive men will face-off in a street fight to settle the score.