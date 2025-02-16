Invictus Games come to a close in Vancouver

VANCOUVER - Talk of war and politics mixed with sport at the closing ceremony in Vancouver of the 2025 Invictus Games where hundreds of wounded or sick service personnel competed for their country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau singled out team members of Ukraine, Afghanistan and the United States as he spoke to a crowd of about 12,000 at Rogers Arena in on Sunday.

He told the American competitors that Canada and America have stood together for generations and Canadians "will never stop fighting for the friendship that unites our two countries."

While he didn't mention U.S. President Donald Trump, Trudeau said Americans and Canadians "have values and a friendship that endures the test of time."

"I know my American friends, you've been reminded this past week that your Canadian friends and every other competitor in this place is just as proud to fight for their flags as you are to fight for yours, the Stars and Stripes," the prime minster said, addressing the U.S. team.

The Canadian athletes hugged the American athletes and gave them high-fives and made heart signs with their hands in support.

To the Ukrainian athletes, Trudeau said Canadians will be with them "every step of the way until victory" in their conflict with Russia, drawing a standing ovation from the crowd in attendance.

Trudeau also told the Afghan soldiers, who stood up for a free and democratic Afghanistan, their sacrifice would never been forgotten.

To Team Canada, he said he speaks for all 41 million Canadians when he says how grateful they are for each one of them and for their service and perseverance.

"You are an inspiration to all Canadians, from coast to coast to coast," he said as the crowd cheered, drowning out his words.

Trudeau also thanked Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, for making the games a reality and changing many people's lives for the better.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 and has been in B.C. to watch a many of the events over the last week that saw 550 wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans from 23 countries compete in 11 sports in Whistler and Vancouver.

Earlier Sunday, Trudeau and Prince Harry dropped in to watch part of the indoor rowing finals on the last day of the Vancouver Games.

The pair sat in the bleachers with Canadian fans, cheering as athletes competing on rowing machines lined up in the middle of the room.

Trudeau and Prince Harry stopped periodically to shake hands and take pictures with spectators and volunteers at the event.

This year's Games included six winter sports that were part of the Games for the first time.

Event producer Patrick Roberge said at a news conference earlier this week that Sunday’s closing ceremony at Rogers Arena was planned for a crowd of 12,000, with heavy focus on the competitors and their "journey at the Games."

“The only one on the floor of the arena will be the competitors of the Games, along with our dignitaries for the show,” Roberge said.

“It’s going to be a chance for them to come together one last time as a collective group of people, celebrating their success.”

Others who made appearances at the closing ceremony include famed wheelchair athlete and philanthropist Rick Hansen, Olympic gold medallist Ashleigh McIvor, Paralympics bronze medallist Alexis Guimond and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

The evening featured musical performances by Canadian band Barenaked Ladies and Montreal singer Marie-Mai, as well as American musicians Jelly Roll and The War and Treaty.

The event also marks a handoff point for the Games, as Vancouver is handing over the Invictus flag to representatives from the United Kingdom ahead of the 2027 iteration, to be held in Birmingham.

This is the second time the Invictus Games have been hosted in Canada, following the Games in Toronto in 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2025