Over 500 competitors from more than 20 nations will gather in British Columbia from February 8-16 for the Invictus Games Vancouver-Whistler 2025.

Bell Media is the official Canadian broadcast partner of the international sporting event, featuring wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans.

About the Invictus Games

The Invictus Games is the only international adaptive sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veteran.

The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect of all those who serve their country.

The inaugural Invictus Games, held in London in September 2014, saw more than 400 competitors from 13 nations compete in nine sports.

The event was founded by Prince Harry and in partnership with the Ministry of Defence in the United Kingdom. Inspiration for it came from his 2013 visit to the Warrior Games in the United States, where he saw the ability of sport to help people both psychologically and physically.

Back in Canada

Prince Harry announced in April of 2022 that Vancouver and Whistler won the bid to host the eight-day international sports competition.

"As Invictus continues to adapt and evolve, I am extremely excited to announce that the Invictus Games Foundation has selected Canada to host the first-ever Winter Hybrid Games in 2025,” Prince Harry said in a statement. “The Invictus Games Vancouver-Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports."

True Patriot Love, a Canadian foundation that supports military members, veterans and their families, is partnering with local governments and First Nations, the provincial government and the federal government to host the games. The foundation previously helped put on the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

A New-Look Event for 2025

Invictus Games Vancouver-Whistler 2025 will feature winter adaptive sports for the first time.

The games will feature alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton and wheelchair curling as well as swimming, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball.

Who is representing Canada?

Last July, the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces announced their group of competitors who will be taking part.

Team Canada’s 56-person contingent – introduced at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Kingston on Wednesday - includes 22 serving members and 34 Veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces who acquired an illness or a physical or mental health injury while serving Canada.

The full biographies of each competitor are listed in alphabetical order here.

How To Watch

The Opening Ceremony will take place on TSN and CTV on Saturday, February 8. TSN will also produce a daily recap show, highlighting the best moments from the eight-day event.

Throughout the Invictus Games Vancouver-Whistler 2025, SportsCentre, TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN’s official social media accounts, will feature news, updates, and highlights of the inspiring competitor performances as part of their shared journey of recovery.