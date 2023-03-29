Fresh off of a triple-double performance on Sunday, Caitlin Clark has been named the Naismith Player of the Year.

The Iowa junior guard becomes the first Hawkeyes player to win the award since Megan Gustafson in 2019.

Caitlin Clark is the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year

Clark, 21, appeared in 36 games this past season and averaged 27.3 points on .474 shooting, 8.6 assists and 7.3 boards in 34.3 minutes a night.

In Sunday night's 97-83 victory over Louisville, Clark scored 41 points and added 12 assists and 10 boards for the 19th triple-double in tournament history and the 11th of her career. It was the first 30- or 40-point game in March Madness history.

In other awards handed out on Wednesday, South Carolina star Aaliyah Boston was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Aaliyah Boston was named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

The 21-year-old senior averaged 9.8 boards and 2.0 blocks in 36 games this season for the undefeated Gamecocks.

Boston's head coach, Dawn Staley, was named Coach of the Year for a second consecutive season.

Dawn Staley was named Naismith Coach of the Year

The Basketball Hall of Famer and three-time Olympic gold medalist just completed her 15th season at the helm of the program and now looks to win her third NCAA title in seven seasons.