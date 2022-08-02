Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. underwent successful thumb surgery and the team expects him to be ready for Week 1, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters.

#Vikings TE Irv Smith suffered a thumb injury yesterday and had surgery today, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters. He has not been ruled out for the opener. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2022

Smith, 23, was selected by the Vikings in the second round (50th overall) in the 2019 NFL draft out of the University of Alabama.

In his rookie season, the New Orleans, La., native appeared in all 16 games, recording 317 yards and two touchdowns. In is sophomore season, Smith racked up 376 yards and hauled in five touchdown passes.

Smith missed the entire 2021 season due to a season-ending knee injury in the Vikings' final preseason game.