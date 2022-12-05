Midfielder and Canadian international Ismaël Koné has officially been transferred to second division club Watford FC, his former club, CF Montreal, announced on Monday.

Le milieu de terrain québécois Ismaël Koné est transféré au club anglais Watford FC

“I want to thank the Club for everything it has done for me,” said Koné. “I grew as a player, but also off the field. I had a lot to learn, but the people here helped me develop. I'm grateful because I had the opportunity to begin my career at home.”

“We are very happy for Ismaël. Both is evolution as a player and the outcome of this transfer have been very fast,” said CF Montréal Vice-President and Chief Sporting Officer Olivier Renard. “The Club has helped him grow as a player, but also as an individual, and I am proud of his progression. When the talent is there, it is not a question of age or experience. He made his choice from among several options available to him. Ismaël is certainly a great example for young Montrealers and Quebecers.”

Kone also reportedly received offers from Italian, German, and Dutch clubs.

Kone, 20, played 26 games with the MLS club last season, scoring two goals and adding five assists. He has appeared internationally for Canada nine times, scoring one goal. He appeared in three games at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, playing 109 minutes.

He follows fellow Canadian National Team player Alistair Johnston in signing with a major European club, after the latter officially signed with Celtic FC on Saturday.