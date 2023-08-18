The Edmonton Elks had to wait 11 weeks and endure rain delay that lasted more than an hour to do it, but Canadian quarterback Tre Ford led the team to their first win of the 2023 campaign Thursday night with a 24-10 over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

However, with their losing skid snapped, Ford is hoping the Elks can build on Thursday's performance and rack up more wins moving forward.

“It feels amazing," Ford said after the victory. "I think this is what we needed, we needed one game to turn it around, and I think this one win is definitely going to help and hopefully, we can build from here and just continue to win."

It was a special night for Ford, having grown up down the QEW in Niagara Falls, Ont. The former Waterloo Warrior and eighth overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft was the latest Elk to attempt to quarterback them to victory after Americans Taylor Cornelius and Jarret Doege got their shot earlier in the season.

Ford completed 18 passes for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns to former Tiger-Cats receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

Both players enjoyed playing in the familiar setting on Thursday.

"I love playing here, I love coming back home. I had a bunch of fans in the stands,” Ford said.

“It felt good being back here in front of the fans, it’s always a special place to me being at Tim Hortons Field, I’ve got a lot of love for this organization and these fans,” Dunbar added. “It’s tough when you work hard and you come in the building every day, weeks go by, you’re trying to fight for it and things are not falling your way.

“I’m happy for my guys, we worked hard for that win. More than people even know. A lot of mental strain, a lot of physical strain, a lot of persistence, so now we just got to build off it.”

The Elks took a 21-9 lead into a rain-delay extended half and shut the door on any chance at a Ticats comeback, allowing only a missed field-goal single in the remaining two quarters of football.

Thursday night was also the second time Ford has won at Tim Hortons Field, dating back to July 1 of last season, when he threw for 159 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Elks' 29-25 win.

With one losing streak over, the Elks will look to snap their 22-game home losing streak when they welcome the Ottawa Redblacks to Commonwealth Stadium in Week 12.