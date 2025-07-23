Italian sprinter Milan takes 2nd stage win at Tour de France, Pogačar maintains overall lead

VALENCE, France (AP) — Sprint specialist Jonathan Milan timed his break to perfection to win the 17th stage of the Tour de France after a crash in the last kilometer derailed rivals’ hopes on Wednesday.

Italian rider Milan, the green jersey holder, consolidated his lead in the points classification with an explosive finish to get his wheel just over the line ahead of Jordi Meeus, Tobias Lund Andresen, Arnaud De Lie, Davide Ballerini and others in a rain-soaked sprint finish.

It’s Milan’s second stage win of the Tour.

There was no significant change in the overall standings with three-time Tour champion Tadej Pogačar maintaining his lead of 4 minutes, 15 seconds over main rival Jonas Vingegaard.



