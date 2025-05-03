Italy's Constantini, Mosaner win mixed doubles world title with Olympics closing in

With the 2026 Winter Olympics just months away, the Italian duo of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner won the World Mixed Doubles Championship in Fredericton, N.B., by defeating Scotland's Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds 9-4 in Saturday's gold medal final.

The Italians scored four in the seventh end to complete a perfect 11-0 performance and win the country's first medal at the World Mixed Doubles Championship.

Constantini and Mosaner won gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, also with an undefeated record, and will serve as the host nation for the Milano-Cortina Olympics in Italy, running from Feb. 6-22, 2026.

In the third-place contest, Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt captured Australia's first world mixed doubles medal by hammering Estonia's Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill by a score of 9-2.

Olympic Qualification

The event in Fredericton also served as an Olympic qualifier.

Using a combined total of points accumulated from the 2024 and 2025 world championships, the top seven nations booked spots for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Those nations include Canada, Estonia, Scotland (Great Britain at the Olympics), Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States. Italy already had a spot as the host nation.

The final two spots to round out the 10-team Olympic field will be determined at a last-chance qualifier in Kelowna, B.C., from Dec. 6-13.

Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant posted a strong 7-2 record at the world championship, but lost to Estonia in the quarterfinal and then the United States in the game that determined fifth and sixth position.

Despite the disappointing finish, Peterman and Gallant earned enough points to qualify Canada for the Olympics. They will wear the maple leaf in Italy after winning the Canadian Mixed Doubles Trials in January.

Senior Curling Championship

Fredericton also served as hosts for the 2025 World Senior Curling Championships.

In the men's final, Regina's Team Randy Bryden defeated Scotland’s Team Tom Brewster 10-7 for Canada's sixth straight gold medal at the senior worlds.

“It feels good,” Bryden told Curling Canada. “A dream come true.”

On the women's side, Canada's Team Atina Ford Johnston dropped the final to Scotland’s Team Jackie Lockhart by a score of 10-2.