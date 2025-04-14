Ivan Demidov is +250 to score a goal and +1500 to score the first goal in his NHL debut tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 19-year-old had 19 goals and 49 points in 65 games this season with St. Petersburg SKA in the KHL.

Montreal is a massive -275 favourite on home ice.

Demidov’s Debut Bet Type Odds Anytime Goal +235 2+ Goals +2000 3+ Goals +12000 First Goal Scorer +1500

Oilers, Kings Set To Clash In First Round Preview

The Los Angelels Kings and Edmonton Oilers will meet in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

LA is currently two points up on Edmonton with a game in hand.

Tonight, the Oilers will host the Kings in a game that has hovered around a pick’em at FanDuel.

NHL Western Conference Winner Team Odds Stars +310 Golden Knights +370 Jets +470 Avalanche +480 Oilers +550 Kings +950 Wild +1800 Blues +3000 Flames +17000

While the NHL regular season continues tonight, FanDuel already has series winner odds on site this morning. The Oilers are -130 to win their series against the Kings.

NHL 1st Round Playoff Series Winner

Oilers -130 vs Kings +110

Stars -110 vs Avalanche -110

Hurricanes -285 vs Devils +230