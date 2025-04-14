NHL Notebook: Demidov to make Habs Debut, Oilers and Kings set for first round preview
Ivan Demidov is +250 to score a goal and +1500 to score the first goal in his NHL debut tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The 19-year-old had 19 goals and 49 points in 65 games this season with St. Petersburg SKA in the KHL.
Montreal is a massive -275 favourite on home ice.
Demidov’s Debut
|Bet Type
|Odds
|Anytime Goal
|+235
|2+ Goals
|+2000
|3+ Goals
|+12000
|First Goal Scorer
|+1500
Oilers, Kings Set To Clash In First Round Preview
The Los Angelels Kings and Edmonton Oilers will meet in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
LA is currently two points up on Edmonton with a game in hand.
Tonight, the Oilers will host the Kings in a game that has hovered around a pick’em at FanDuel.
NHL Western Conference Winner
|Team
|Odds
|Stars
|+310
|Golden Knights
|+370
|Jets
|+470
|Avalanche
|+480
|Oilers
|+550
|Kings
|+950
|Wild
|+1800
|Blues
|+3000
|Flames
|+17000
While the NHL regular season continues tonight, FanDuel already has series winner odds on site this morning. The Oilers are -130 to win their series against the Kings.
NHL 1st Round Playoff Series Winner
Oilers -130 vs Kings +110
Stars -110 vs Avalanche -110
Hurricanes -285 vs Devils +230