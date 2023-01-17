Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov did not warm up ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Anaheim because he did not want to wear the team’s Pride Night-themed warmup jersey, he confirmed after the game.

“I respect everyone. I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion," Provorov said and declined to answer further questions on the matter.

Ivan Provorov said “I respect everyone. I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

Said he won’t go into it any further and will only take hockey questions. He did clarify his religion is Russian Orthodox. Flyers shut down any other Qs. — Giana Han (@giana_jade) January 18, 2023

“With [Provorov], he’s being true to himself and to his religion. This has to do with his belief and his religion. It’s one thing I respect about Provy, he’s always true to himself. And so that’s where I am with that,” head coach John Tortorella said of his player's decision.

Provorov was the lone Flyer not to skate in warmups with the rest of the team’s players wearing jerseys featuring a rainbow pattern on the nameplate and numbers.

Tortorella added that he did not consider sitting Provorov, who played nearly 23 minutes in the 5-2 victory over the Ducks.

“I think the organization has sent out a release regarding the [beliefs the organization has about Pride Night] and how we feel about it. Really a great night,” Tortorella said.

“The Philadelphia Flyers organization is committed to inclusivity and is proud to support the LGBTQ+ community," read the team's statement. "Many of our players are active in their support of local LGBTQ+ organizations, and we were proud to host our annual Pride Night again this year. The Flyers will continue to be strong advocates for inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community."

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Giana Han, this is the first time the Flyers have worn Pride Night-themed warmup jerseys but not the first time the team has hosted the event.

Provorov is in the midst of his seventh season with the Flyers.