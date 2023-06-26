University of California, Los Angeles assistant basketball coach Ivo Simovic is finalizing a deal to become a Toronto Raptors assistant coach, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports.

The 44-year-old joins the staff of fellow Serbian Darko Rajakovic, who he has worked with previously in Serbia and Spain.

Simovic joined the Bruins program in June of 2022 after serving as an assistant coach at Loyola University Maryland for the previous four seasons (2018-22).

Simovic helped lead UCLA to a 31-6 overall record in the 2023-23 season, capturing their first Pac-12 Conference regular-season title for the first time since 2013 and advancing to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.