J.T. Miller is sticking around in Vancouver for a long time.

It was announced Friday evening that Miller and the Canucks have agreed to a terms on a seven-year, $56 million contract extension.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with center J.T. Miller on a 7-year contract worth a total $56 million. pic.twitter.com/UuW2G4xhOC — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 2, 2022

The deal runs through the 2029-30 campaign and carries a cap hit of $8 million per season.

The 29-year-old had a career season in 2021-22, recording 32 goals and 99 points in 80 games last season, his third with the Canucks.

"J.T. Miller is an impact player in this League and we are thrilled to have him re-signed with the Canucks long term," said general manager Patrick Allvin in a news release. "His production last season speaks for itself and his competitive drive provides a standard that our players can look up to. He will continue to be a key piece of this team for years to come."

Drafted 15th overall by the New York Rangers at the 2011 NHL Draft, Miller was traded to Tampa Bay at the 2018 trade deadline as part of the deal that sent Ryan McDonagh to the Lightning. After two seasons with the Lightning, Miller was traded to the Canucks at the 2019 draft for Marek Mazanec, a third-round pick in 2019 (used on goaltender Hugo Alnefelt) and a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft (that was later traded to the New Jersey Devils as part of the Blake Coleman deal).