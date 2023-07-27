The trade to send defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis to Calgary Stampeders appears to be on hold amid a complication with the former Hamilton Tiger-Cats' physical on Thursday.

TSN's Salim Valji notes that the trade was contingent on a passed physical, though Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was not jumping to conclusions Thursday.

”Let’s see what the injury report comes back at. It just happened this morning,” Dickenson said.

The Stampeders acquired Davis from the Tiger-Cats in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft on Tuesday.

Valji notes that with Davis not yet practicing with the Stampeders, he appears unlikely to play against the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday.

Davis has appeared in five games for the Tiger-Cats this season and has seven tackles.

Davis played with the Stampeders from 2016-18, and helped lead the team to a Grey Cup championship in his final season with the team. He has 49 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in his seven CFL seasons.