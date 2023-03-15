Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is being suspended eight games by the NBA, it was announced Wednesday.

Morant has already missed five games, and is set to miss a sixth Wednesday against the Miami Heat. This means the suspension handed down Wednesday covers an additional two games.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier that Morant met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York on Wednesday and was awaiting the findings of a league probe before making his return to the Grizzlies.

ESPN Sources: Grizzlies star Ja Morant met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York today. Morant has left a counseling program in Florida and moves closer to ramping up for return to season now. He must wait on league announcement of findings in probe, expected soon. pic.twitter.com/zAVxrPsMWQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2023

Morant has not played in an NBA game since March 3 as he's been away from the Grizzlies after posting a video on Instagram appearing to display a gun at a Denver-area club.

The team is 3-2 without him, having won three consecutive games.

The Dalzell, S.C., native is in his fourth season with the Grizzlies since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State.