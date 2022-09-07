The Edmonton Elks have released defensive lineman Jachai Polite, it was announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old has appeared in a total of six games this season, three with the Toronto Argonauts and three with the Elks. He recorded two total tackles and zero sacks.

Polite was released by the Argos and joined the Elks on Aug. 10.

A standout at the University of Florida, Polite was selected in the third round (No. 68 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New York Jets and played in 11 games the season after with the Los Angeles Rams, recording four tackles and one sack. He was waived by L.A. in December of 2020.