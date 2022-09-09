Campbell's time with Maple Leafs prepared him for new chapter with Oilers

Campbell says facing adversity and playing in Toronto prepared him to be Oilers' starter

One of the biggest free agent signings the National Hockey League off-season saw was the Edmonton Oilers' signing of former Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltender Jack Campbell. A move that Campbell notes his time in Toronto helped prepare him for.

"I've gone through a lot of adversity," said Campbell following the Oilers' informal skate on Friday.

"I think playing in Toronto and the different markets I've played in has prepared me for this moment and the team's ready to do special things. I think my adversity will allow me to be prepared to do that."

Campbell is not the lone Oiler to be excited about his this chapter in his hockey career as his new teammate Leon Draisaitl expressed his enthusiasm as well.

"I think he's going to be really good for us" said Draisaitl on Campbell.

"He's shown it over the last couple of years that he can be a really good goalie in this league. He's going to be big for us and obviously, as a guy, I think he's very nice; he's a special human being. We're all very excited to have him around."

"He's a very likeable guy which is great to have," Draisaitl added when asked if he has seen the reason why Campbell was a fan favourite during his time in Toronto.

"I think we have a bunch of those guys in our group so, yeah, excited to get to know him better and spend some time with him."

Campbell's new five-year contract will see him tend the Oilers' net as the starter for the foreseeable future, an opportunity he knew he was ready for.

"I just knew all along I could be a number-one goalie," said Campbell.

"It's not just being a number-one goalie, my goal is to be the best I can be and help this team win a Stanley Cup and continue from there."