Jack Ivankovic made 24 saves to preserve a shutout as Canada defeated Slovakia 4-0 at the semifinals at the IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship on Friday.

They will take on the winner between the United States and Sweden for gold, who play later on Friday in the other semifinal.

The gold medal game is set for Saturday which can be seen at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defencemen Xavier Villeneuve scored early in the second period to give Canada a lead they would never relinquish while Victoria Royals products Cole Reschny, and Keaton Verhoeff and Windsor Spitfires forward Jack Nesbitt added insurance goals.

Reschny and Nesbitt are both eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles and are ranked 11th and 24th, respectively, on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's most recent list. Ivankovich is also ranked No. 37 on Button's list while Villeneuve and Verhoeff are eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Slovakia moves into the Bronze Medal Game on Saturday and will play the loser between the United States and Sweden.

Netminder Michal Pradel did all he could to keep Slovakia in the game, stopping 34 of 39 shots in the loss.

More to come.