LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 28 points, A’ja Wilson had 22 points and 13 rebounds and the short-handed Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 89-82 on Wednesday night for their ninth win in a row.

Kiah Stokes made a fast-break layup with 8:24 left in the fourth quarter to give Las Vegas its first lead, 70-69, since it was 9-8.

Wilson made a basket on back-to-back possessions to cap Las Vegas’ 11-0 run for an 83-76 lead with 3:41 left. Chelsea Gray also made shots on consecutive possessions to make it 87-80.

Gray finished with 20 points for Las Vegas (16-1), which was without Kelsey Plum due to an illness.

Las Vegas started the third quarter on a 13-4 run to tie it at 55-all. But Dallas scored the next 10 points, including a free throw by Natasha Howard following a technical foul on Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon.

Howard scored a season-high 32 points to go with 13 rebounds for Dallas (8-9). Teaira McCowan also had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 points on 5-of-20 shooting and Crystal Dangerfield added 11 points.

Satou Sabally scored nine points in the first half for Dallas, but she did not play after halftime due to an illness.

Las Vegas plays at Dallas on Friday.

