Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat and wide receiver Greg Ellingson are to miss a second consecutive game with hip injuries while Nic Demski returns on Saturday when the Bombers take on the Calgary Stampeders, according to the team's official depth chart.

The 31-year-old former Texas Longhorn is coming off his best season in 2021, where he recorded career highs in sacks (9) and forced fumbles (4) on top of racking up 26 tackles. Jeffcoat's efforts earned him a spot on the West Division and CFL All-Star Teams for the first time in his career. His talents adjacent to Willie Jefferson's allowed the Bombers to have the best fourth-quarter defence in the CFL and capture back-to-back Grey Cup titles.

In five games played this season, Jeffcoat has recorded seven tackles, an interception and a fumble.

Ellingson, 33, will also miss his second consecutive game after being sidelined last week in his return to Commonwealth Stadium against the Edmonton Elks.

Through six games played, Ellingson leads the Blue Bombers in receiving yards (518) and touchdowns (three).

Demski, 28, returns to the Bombers' lineup after spending time on the six-game injured list, missing the last four games with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Winnipeg native ranked second on the 2021 Bombers in receiving yards (654), third in touchdowns (four) and receptions (48). Demski hauled in four receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown to lift the Bombers over the hometown Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field during the 2021 Grey Cup.

Through three games played in the 2022 campaign Demski has recorded 11 receptions for 126 yards prior to his injury.