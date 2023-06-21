Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat is slated to miss his second game in a row when they take on the BC Lions on Thursday, the Bombers announced via their depth chart on Wednesday.

Jeffcoat, 32, was forced out of the Bombers' season opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats early with a lower-body injury.

The native Texan finished the 2022 season with four sacks, 20 defensive tackles and an interception, along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He recorded a sack in the Western Final against Nathan Rourke and the BC Lions and in the Blue Bombers' Grey Cup loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

Jeffcoat had his best season in the CFL in 2021 when he recorded career highs with nine sacks four forced fumbles and 26 tackles.

Along with Jeffcoat, the Blue Bombers will be without Demerio Houston while Canadian running back Brady Oliveira is listed as a game-time decision.