The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Monday they have signed star American defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat to a one-year contract extension.

Winnipeg! I'm back for more 💪🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/EWObSAI56A — Jackson Jeffcoat (@elJEFEcoat44) January 16, 2023

Jeffcoat, 32, was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The University of Texas product missed six regular season games of the 2022 campaign due to a hip injury. Jeffcoat finished the season with four sacks, 20 defensive tackles and an interception, along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Jeffcoat recorded a sack in the Western Final against Nathan Rourke and the BC Lions and in the Blue Bombers' Grey Cup loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

A native of Dallas Tex., Jeffcoat had his best season in the CFL in 2021. Jeffocat recorded career highs in sacks (9) and forced fumbles (4) on top of racking up 26 tackles.

His efforts earned him a spot on the West Division and CFL All-Star Teams for the first time in his career.

Jeffcoat is the latest member of the 2019 and 2021 Grey-Cup winning Blue Bombers to return as they re-signed four-time Most Outstanding Lineman Stanley Bryant to a one-year deal in early January followed by the signing of fellow offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year contract extension.