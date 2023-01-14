The Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence put together a wild comeback in the second half, capped by a game-winning field goal by Riley Patterson, to top the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 and advance to the AFC Divisional Round.

The Chargers went to the locker room at half time up 27-7, using five turnovers and an efficient offensive effort to put the Jaguars in a deep hole.

Lawrence had, at one point midway through the second quarter, completed just four-of-16 passes for 30 yards with four interceptions. From then on, he completed 24-of-31 for 258 yards and four touchdowns.

He finished with 288 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions, becoming just the second quarterback in NFL playoff history to throw for at least four of each - Ben Roethlisberger was the first in 2020 against the Cleveland Browns.

Justin Herbert threw for 273 yards and one touchdown, and Austin Ekeler rushed for 35 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers.

Asante Samuel Jr. caught three interceptions in the first half for the Chargers.

