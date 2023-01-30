Could two Rourke quarterbacks eventually end up in the NFL?

Recently signed Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nathan Rourke was scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday to remove the plate and screws from his foot, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Last season as a member of the CFL's BC Lions, Rourke underwent right foot surgery in August after suffering a Lisfranc sprain against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Canadian would return for the playoffs, beating the Calgary Stampeders in the divisional round before falling to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Final.

After working out for a dozen NFL teams, the 24-year-old Rourke signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars on Jan. 16. He is expected to compete for the backup role behind star Trevor Lawrence.

Lalji notes that the Jags will handle his rehab and he will relocate to Jacksonville next month.

Rourke, a native of Victoria, B.C., won the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian award this past season after recording 3,349 yards passing with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 10 games with the Lions. He completed 78.7 pre cent of his passes, a new CFL record.