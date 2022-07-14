The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Jacob Larsson and goaltender Antoine Bibeau to one-year, two-way contracts worth $750,000, the team announced Thursday.

Both contracts carry an annual value of $750,000 in the @NHL. Larsson carries a $300,000 value in @TheAHL while Bibeau carries a $100,000 value. pic.twitter.com/F4YBuLWGEd — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) July 14, 2022

Larsson, 25, joins the Senators after spending the past five seasons (2016-21) with the Anaheim Ducks, the team that drafted him in the first round (17th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

In his 165 games played as a Duck, Larsson tallied three goals and 21 assists for 24 points.

The Ljungby, Sweden, native spent most of the 2021 season with the Ducks' American Hockey League affiliate San Diego Gulls. There, he played in 56 games. recording two goals and 13 assists for 15 regular season points.

He skated in two playoff games for the Gulls but did not register a point.

Bibeau, 28, was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round (172nd overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft and spent three seasons in the organization (2014-16) with the Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

Following his time with the Leafs, Bibeau spent time with a handful of AHL teams in the San Jose Barracudas (2017-18), Colorado Eagles (2019) - which saw him appear in two games for the Colorado Avalanche - Chicago Wolves (2020) and Charlotte Checkers (2021).

Bibeau signed with the Seattle Kraken but did not play for them in their expansion year.

He most recently played in the ECHL for the Allen Americans, playing in 14 games and posting a record of 7-4-2 with a 0.932 save percentage and a 2.79 GAA.